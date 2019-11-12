Still no deal for B-C's Teachers

There is still no employment deal between B-C's teachers and the Province. B-C Teachers' Federation President Teri Mooring tells AM 1150 News they rejected the mediator's report earlier this month.

"We had a provincial meeting, so we had representatives from across the province," she says. "They decided the report did not go far enough in order to resolve our bargaining issues. So we it rejected with the intent to continue mediation."

Mooring adds some of the issues include wages, class size and recruiting and retaining new teachers to B-C.

"There are hundreds of uncertified teacher replacements working. Part of the reason for that is our low salary. The combination of low salary and high cost of moving makes B-C rather unattractive. We have had some teachers come to B-C, but no where near the numbers we need."

Mooring is hoping they'll be back at the bargaining table in December.