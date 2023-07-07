Still time for Mission Possible and supporting local tourism

VERNON – There is still time for Greater Vernon residents to go undercover in support of local tourism.

The third annual Mission Possible, which runs until Saturday, July 15, is hosted by the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by Tourism Vernon.

“It is very exciting to observe visitors looking for the clue at each host location and then filling out the ballot to enter for the Ultimate Staycation,” said Dan Proulx. Greater Vernon Chamber general manager.

“We continue to be impressed by the support residents demonstrate towards the tourism sector, which contributes to the region economically and socially. Make sure you take part in Mission Possible.

Mission Possible sees residents visit at least one of four participating tourism destinations – Cambium Cider, the Okanagan Science Centre, Sun Country Cycle and the Vernon Farmers Market.

Once on site, they will have to find a secret code word and then fill out a ballot. Participants can go to just one location or all four during the campaign and multiple entries are encouraged.

Once the campaign concludes one name will be drawn for the grand prize, which includes:

* Predator Ridge Resort - Two-night stay for two, plus dinner.

* Cambium Cider - A case with 12 different kinds of cider.

* Okanagan Science Centre - After hours gathering for you and up to 10 guests, private planetarium show, meet and greet with the animals and explore the new exhibit LUMEN

* Sun Country Cycle - $100 gift certificate

* Vernon Farmers Market - Market Bucks

* Downtown Vernon Association - Downtown Dollars

For more information on Mission Possible, go to https://www.vernonchamber.ca/mission-possible/