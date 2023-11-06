Still time for yard waste clean up: RDCO

With the great autumn weather upon us, you still have time to get your yard cleaned up before winter.

Bi-weekly fall yard waste pickup ends Saturday, December 30. That is the last day in the Central Okanagan for the curbside yard waste pickup program until collection resumes March 1, 2024.

Residents are reminded to put yard waste out for collection by 7 a.m. on the morning of your regular garbage day. Please do not overload your carts (maximum weight 100 kg) and ensure the lid can close to prevent spillage. To determine your yard waste collection week, you can refer to the Living Greener Calendar, download the handy Recycle Coach App or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.

All yard waste collected curbside is given new life by composting and reusing it, so it is important to keep what you put in your cart to only yard waste. Plastic bags, flowerpots, rocks, sod, kitchen scraps or garbage needs to be left out. Material collected is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come spring.

Accepted items include:

Pumpkins

Leaves

Wood chips, bark

Pine or other tree needles

Garden plants

Grass clippings

Fruit droppings

Branches and prunings up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter and less than one metre (3 feet) in length

If you are looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, contact your municipality or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.