Still Time to Clean Up the Yard Before the Snow Flies

A reminder that yard waste collection continues through the end of December, so there’s still lots of time to get your yard cleaned up before winter.

Bi- weekly yard waste pickup ends Friday, December 30. That’s the last day in the Central Okanagan for the curbside yard waste pickup program until collection resumes March 1, 2023.

The Regional Waste Reduction Office has a few tips to keep your yard waste collection running smoothly. Waste Reduction Facilitator Rae Stewart says, “Our waste contractor E360S emphasizes the carts don’t always empty properly if the contents are packed too tight, especially when the temperatures drop and materials inside freeze, so it’s important as we head into colder temperatures to “Keep it Loose”.

Another tip to consider, using some leaves from your trees or shrubs as a healthy mulch for your plants, roots and perennials, plus they can also act as a food source for a variety of small birds and insects. Another option is to add some of those useful fall leaves into your backyard composter. They’re a great source of nitrogen for your homemade compost that can provide an excellent top dress for next year’s gardening season.

You’re reminded to put your yard waste out for collection by 7 am on the morning of your regular garbage day. To determine your yard waste collection week, you can refer to the Living Greener Calendar, download the handy Recycle Coach App or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.

Stewart adds all the yard waste collected curbside is given new life by composting and reusing it, so it’s important only to put yard waste in your cart. “Plastic bags, flowerpots, rocks, sod, kitchen scraps or garbage, anything that will contaminate the final product should never be placed inside your cart. We collect over 15 thousand tonnes of green material from the curb annually, all of that is composted and turned into the soil enhancer GlenGrow, which you can use in your garden come springtime.”

Accepted items include:

PUMPKINS

Leaves

Wood chips, bark

Pine or other tree needles

Garden plants

Grass clippings

Fruit droppings

Branches and pruning’s up to 5 centimetres (2 inches) in diameter and less than one metre (3 feet) in length

If you’re looking to upgrade your yard waste cart, contact your municipality or visit rdco.com/yardwaste.