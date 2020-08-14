Stober Foundation donates to the Kelowna Women's Shelter

A recent donation of one hundred thousand dollars over the course of two years from the Stober Foundation will help support front line staff who provide critcal services to residents of the Kelowna Women's Shelter. Including counselling and answering 24-hour phone lines.

Ester Pike is the Resource Development Coodinator at the shelter.

"They are the first port of call," explains Pike. "They are the ones that all of our residents and clients go to whenever they need any sort of help - whether it's somebody to talk to, or help with finding the approriate services in the community."

2020 marks the 40th year the Kelowna Women's Shelter has been in operation. Donation and other information at The Kelowna Women's Shelter website.