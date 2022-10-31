Stolen car in West Kelowna leads to search for female suspects

On Friday morning (October 28) around 8:00 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report of a stolen vehicle in the 2000 block of Boucherie Road.

The white Nissan Altima was started by the owner to warm the car up before driving their kids to school and left it unattended when a female suspect reportedly jumped into the car and drove off.

Approximately 30 minutes later the vehicle along with a second associated vehicle were seen driving over the William R. Bennett bridge in the direction of Kelowna where they were last seen.

The suspect in the white Nissan Altima is described as a Caucasian female approximately 30 years of age with blond hair and wearing a black parka type jacket.

After receiving the report, the Kelowna RCMP launched the Air 4 helicopter for aerial support.

Following a call from a member of the public an Officer discovered the abandoned Altima on Maple Avenue. The caller reported the car was left on their front lawn and the female suspect then ran away through several properties.

The Kelowna RCMP Police Dog Service team was called into the area to help search for two female suspects as the investigation continues.

If anyone with information on the suspects, or anyone that was traveling with dash cam footage in the area of Maple Avenue in Kelowna between 9:00 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. please call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference the file 2022-67654.