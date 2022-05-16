iHeartRadio

Stolen gun confiscated in traffic stop

RCMP-Car

The Kelowna RCMP have recovered a stolen handgun, among other items, during a traffic stop.

Last Tuesday, at around 2 am, officers stopped a Chrysler 300 that was driving erratically on Baron Road. 

They also found cash, drugs, tools and a catalytic converter inside the vehicle.  

A 41 year-old man and 42 year-old woman were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The loaded firearm was stolen from a residence in Kelowna in 2021.

