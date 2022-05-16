Stolen gun confiscated in traffic stop
The Kelowna RCMP have recovered a stolen handgun, among other items, during a traffic stop.
Last Tuesday, at around 2 am, officers stopped a Chrysler 300 that was driving erratically on Baron Road.
They also found cash, drugs, tools and a catalytic converter inside the vehicle.
A 41 year-old man and 42 year-old woman were arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The loaded firearm was stolen from a residence in Kelowna in 2021.
-
-
-
-
-
Armstrong officials monitor creek levelsFree sandbags available for Armstrong residents.
-
Sandbagging, now, may be a good ideaOfficials in North Okanagan are reminding property owners of the potential for flooding.
-
Group of young women gropedSalmon Arm RCMP looking for suspect.
-
Tree Brewing recallFormer Kelowna beer maker recalls it's Golden Larch Grapefruit Radler.
-
West Kelowna man recovering from serious accidentAM 1150 News with an exclusive interview with the mother of crash survivor.