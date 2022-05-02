Stolen mail recovered in South Okanagan

Penticton RCMP find likely stolen important mail, letters, and tax documents after recovery of stolen truck.

On April 22, Penticton RCMP responded to call of a parked truck with a group of people passed out inside. Upon attendance, police recognized the truck as an outstanding stolen vehicle. Both occupants were arrested on outstanding warrants.

“We have recovered tons and tons of stolen mail,” said lead investigator Cst Ryan Creasey. “The letters included people’s tax returns, T4’s, and other important mail documents.”

Police are encouraging residents to contact their various service suppliers if they expecting any mail from the week of April 10 until April 22 that has not yet arrived.