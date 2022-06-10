Stolen Puppy Reunited with Owner

On June 8, 2022, the owner of a 13 week old Red Pitt Bull/ Rottweiler cross named “Sunday”, reported to the RCMP that had been stolen from her residence at the 500 block of Clement Avenue by an unknown male.

The Kelowna RCMP General Duty and Community Safety Units started with patrols of the local neighborhood including checks at the local shelters, transit hubs and local area parks.

On June 9, 2022, Kelowna RCMP received information from the public that Sunday was in an apartment in the Rutland neighborhood. Officers attended and after speaking with the tenant, Sunday was located and reunited with her owner.

“With the help of Kelowna’s citizens, officers where able to quickly and safely locate Sunday and return her to her owner”. Said Cst. Mike DELLA-PAOLERA of the Media Relations Unit.

At the request of Sunday’s owner, no charges are being considered.