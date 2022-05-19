Stolen snowboards located

The Kelowna RCMP has recovered three high-end snowboards and are searching for the rightful owners.

Last month they conducted a traffic stop on a U-HAUL when an officer observed the male driver slumped over the wheel.

An investigation was conducted and two of the passengers were arrested on outstanding warrants.

When officers searched the U-HAUL, they seized three high-end snowboards believed to be stolen.

If one of these snowboards belongs to you, please call the Kelowna RCMP .