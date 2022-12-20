Stolen truck from Alberta leads West Kelowna RCMP arrest

On November 22, 2022 at approximately 1:35 p.m. a West Kelowna RCMP Officer conducting routine patrols observed a dark blue Ford Raptor parked in front of known problem residence in the 1500 block of Ponderosa Road, West Kelowna. The Officer observed a male in the driver’s seat, who was a suspect in a theft from Walmart the previous evening.

The Officer was successful in conducting a traffic stop with the vehicle and arrested an Alberta resident for theft. Further investigation determined that the vehicle was one of 12 stolen from a Fort McMurray, Alberta business. A subsequent search of the vehicle located a loaded shotgun.

The male was transported to cells and he was remanded until Thursday November 24, 2022.

“This male was also on several release orders from Alberta and clearly shows little regard for the courts or public safety” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP.