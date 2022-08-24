Stolen vehicle and ATV recovered: three arrested near Vernon

Three people are currently in police custody awaiting a court appearance after being arrested in relation to a stolen vehicle in Vernon.



On Monday, August 22, 2022, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of suspicious activity in the parking lot of a business in the 4900-block of 27th Street in Vernon. The suspects departed the location in a white Ford van as police arrived at the location. Based on information from witnesses, the investigating officer quickly determined the van to be one that had been stolen from a business in Vernon over the weekend. A member of the public spotted the van driving erratically north of the city and with the assistance of an RCMP Air Services helicopter, police trailed it to a location on Irish Creek Road where officers arrested the three people associated to the vehicle without incident. Along with the van and other property, police also recovered a stolen ATV.



32-year old Justine Pihl of Vernon, 31-year old Andrew Pouliot of Armstrong, and 29-year old Bryce Inglehart of Vernon, are each charged with 2 counts of possession of stolen property and 3 counts of failing to comply with a release order.



Police are continuing their investigation.