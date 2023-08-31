Stolen vehicle and firearm located in Kaleden

On August 30th, 2023, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Penticton RCMP received a report from a concerned resident on Partington Road, in Kaleden, BC. The resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked with its lights on at the end of Partington Road.

Upon arrival, a frontline officer discovered a red 1990 Mazda Miata with two men asleep inside. It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen from Penticton on August 28th, 2023.

While the officer awaited additional backup, the two men woke up and drove the vehicle further up Partington Road. Despite immediate patrols, the suspects managed to abandon the vehicle in the driveway of a local residence on Partington Road before fleeing the scene.

In an effort to locate the suspects, Police Dog Services were called in. Officers searched the surrounding areas of Partington Road and White Lake Road. However, after an extensive search, the suspects remain at large.

A subsequent search of the abandoned Mazda Miata led to a seizure of a modified single-shot .22 calibre pistol which was found concealed under the driver's seat.

The Penticton RCMP encourages the public to continue to report suspicious activity. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and anyone with information are being asked to contact the Penticton RCMP, 250-492-4300.