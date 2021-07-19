Starting today, minor disruptions are expected in Strathcona Beach Park for landscaping and pathway improvements until the end of July.

A new public pathway, connecting Strathcona Park to the Royal Avenue Beach Access, is scheduled for construction. Improvements also include riparian enhancements along the waterfront, landscape plantings and irrigation.

To learn more about this park and all 85 infrastructure projects the City anticipated in 2021, including improvements at City Park and Pandosy Waterfront Park, visit kelowna.ca/cityprojects.