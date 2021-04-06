Street closures after fire

Glenmore Road will be closed between Cross and Scenic Road, and Union Road will be closed between Wyndham Crescent and Valley Road due to a construction-site fire at the intersection of Glenmore and Union this morning.

Sidewalks on Glenmore between Cross and Scenic will be closed to foot traffic as will sidewalks on Union between Glenmore Road and Snowsell Street North.

Southbound traffic will be rerouted to Snowsell Street North and Scenic Road, while northbound traffic will be directed to Snowsell Street North and Valley Road. Electronic message boards, signage and personnel will be onsite to direct traffic.

Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area as there is a crane at the site of the fire and its structural integrity still needs to be confirmed. For this same reason, the traffic advisory will remain in place until further notice.