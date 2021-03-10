Street sweeping in West Kelowna

Press release:

Crews are going full steam ahead with street sweeping in the City of West Kelowna.

Contractors will begin Thursday, March 11 in the Gellatly/Goats Peak neighbourhood, instead of Monday, March 15, and move on to other areas, starting with Pritchard/Green Bay Friday, March 12.

Signs will go up in neighbourhoods in advance advising residents of street sweeping activities; and, crews ask residents to park off street between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to ensure a thorough cleaning of the roads. Residents, while we appreciate the pride you take in your neighbourhoods and your efforts to help clean, please do not sweep debris into piles on the roadway as it slows down the cleaning process.

The following tentative street sweeping schedule is dependent on weather and subject to change:

• Westbank – in progress

• Gellatly Goat’s Peak – March 11

• South Boucherie//Pritchard/Green Bay – March 12

• Lakeview Heights/Casa Loma – March 16

• Boucherie – March 19

• West Kelowna Estates – March 24

• Rose Valley – March 26

• Shannon Lake - March 30

• Smith Creek –April 7

• Glenrosa – April 13

• Upper Glenrosa/Bear Creek – late April

• West Kelowna Business Park – to be determined

Submit a service request here: forms.westkelownacity.ca/Service-Request