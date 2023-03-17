Street sweeping underway in West Kelowna
We are sweeping our way into spring throughout West Kelowna with the start of our annual street sweeping program.
Starting the week of March 20, crews will begin sweeping in the Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods and working their way to higher elevations.
Residents can help make a clean sweep by:
- Watching for “No Parking” signs – when the signs appear at entrances to their neighbourhoods, and crews are working in their areas, parking off-street Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
- Sweeping debris off sidewalks onto the street in front of their homes, but by not piling road sand and salt into piles, as that slows the sweepers' progress.
Crews have also started sweeping parking lots at City parks and facilities, transit exchanges and bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.
Depending on weather and equipment availability, street sweeping will generally occur on weekdays (some Saturday work may be required) within the following date ranges:
- Early March – Westbank Centre commercial area, excluding Highway 97
- Week of March 20 – Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak
- March 27 to 30 – South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay
- March 31 to April 4 – Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma
- April 4 to 5 – Boucherie Centre
- April 6 to 10 – West Kelowna Estates
- April 11 to 13 – Rose Valley
- April 14 to 20 – Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, and Tallus Ridge
- April 21 to 25 – Smith Creek
- April 26 to May 2 – Glenrosa
- May 3 – Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park
- May 4 – Upper Glenrosa
- May 5 – Bear Creek
Visit westkelownacity.ca/streetsweeping for the latest updates on the schedule and other details.