Street sweeping underway in West Kelowna

We are sweeping our way into spring throughout West Kelowna with the start of our annual street sweeping program.

Starting the week of March 20, crews will begin sweeping in the Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon and Goats Peak neighbourhoods and working their way to higher elevations.

Residents can help make a clean sweep by:

Watching for “No Parking” signs – when the signs appear at entrances to their neighbourhoods, and crews are working in their areas, parking off-street Monday to Friday between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Sweeping debris off sidewalks onto the street in front of their homes, but by not piling road sand and salt into piles, as that slows the sweepers' progress.

Crews have also started sweeping parking lots at City parks and facilities, transit exchanges and bus stops, multi-use corridors and major sidewalks that border public properties and arterial corridors.

Depending on weather and equipment availability, street sweeping will generally occur on weekdays (some Saturday work may be required) within the following date ranges:

Early March – Westbank Centre commercial area, excluding Highway 97

Week of March 20 – Gellatly Bay, Glen Canyon, and Goats Peak

March 27 to 30 – South Boucherie including Mission Hill, Green Bay, and West Bay

March 31 to April 4 – Lakeview Heights and Casa Loma

April 4 to 5 – Boucherie Centre

April 6 to 10 – West Kelowna Estates

April 11 to 13 – Rose Valley

April 14 to 20 – Shannon Lake, Shannon Woods, and Tallus Ridge

April 21 to 25 – Smith Creek

April 26 to May 2 – Glenrosa

May 3 – Stevens Road and the West Kelowna Business Park

May 4 – Upper Glenrosa

May 5 – Bear Creek

Visit westkelownacity.ca/streetsweeping for the latest updates on the schedule and other details.