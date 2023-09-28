Streetlight installation along Silver Star Road starting next week

Motorists traveling along Silver Star Road, near the Foothills area, may experience some travel delays as crews begin installing streetlights.

Starting as early as 7:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 3, crews will be installing new streetlights along Silver Star Road as well as on the traffic islands between Blackcomb Way and Phoenix Drive. The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. each day.

Two-way traffic will be maintained; however, motorists should expect short delays. The work is expected to continue for three weeks.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and be courteous to other residents and workers in construction zones. Please obey all traffic control measures. The City thanks everyone for their patience while this work is being completed.