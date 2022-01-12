Stretch of Highway 97 was treacherous

More details on what shut down a portion of Highway 97 south of Vernon this morning.

A multitude of single and multi-vehicle collisions



RCMP say over 10 vehicles were involved in either single-vehicle or multi-vehicle collisions along an approximately 1 kilometre long stretch of Highway 97.

Fortunately, no one was seriously injured and only minor injuries were reported to police in all of the incidents.

The northbound lane of Highway 97 was closed completely to traffic for approximately two hours.



As of noon, police responded to a total of 9 motor vehicle collisions in the North Okanagan with no serious injuries being reported.



