Strike action to end after First Transit agrees to binding arbitration with ATU Local 1722

Job action by the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 1722, which threatened to halt bus services for the Kelowna Regional Transit System, has been avoided. ATU President Al Peressini confirmed to AM 1150 the strike has been avoided after First Transit agreed to binding arbitration late Tuesday night (October 4).

Service in the Kelowna Regional Transit System will be shut down for the remainder of today (October 5) due to the last minute deal. Peressini says operations will return to normal after tomorrow (October 6).

handyDART service for customers requiring transportation to renal dialysis, cancer treatment, multiple sclerosis and other specialist appointments has been deemed essential and will continue to operate during this service disruption. All other pre-booked trips will be notified of cancellation.

Service on the Route 90 UBCO/Vernon from the Vernon Regional Transit System, or the Route 70 Penticton/Kelowna from the South Okanagan-Similkameen Transit System, will continue to run regular service.

The labour dispute is between BC Transit’s contractor – First Transit – and their unionized employees.