Structure Assessments within the Wildfire Area and Respectful Conduct RDNO

Update: August 20, 10:37 a.m.

Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) Emergency Operations Centre staff are currently experiencing a high volume of resident inquiries due to wildfire activity in the area. This includes multiple requests for property-specific information regarding the status of individual properties.

"We empathize with what residents are going through at this time and understand the desire for immediate answers and access to their properties," said David Sewell, Director of the RDNO Emergency Operations Centre.

The RDNO is committed to sharing accurate information as quickly as possible. However, the section of Electoral Area 'B' above Westside Road is currently an active wildfire zone. The RDNO's focus is on supporting the BC Wildfire Service and other first responders in addressing the White Rock Lake fire and lifting the Evacuation Order as soon as it is safe to do so.

Structure assessments and reporting will occur once the risk of further losses has subsided and the area is safe for assessments to occur.

With stress levels peaking, the RDNO also asks that people avoid abusive or offensive language when dealing with local authorities and responding organizations. The RDNO extends its sincerest thanks to those who have shown compassion and kindness to the staff working hard to serve their communities.

Further information on wildfire activity will be issued as updates are received from the BC Wildfire Service. Residents are encouraged to keep up-to-date at www.rdno.ca and the RDNO Facebook page or call us at 250-550-3299.

Update: August 18, 2:00 p.m.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) has been working closely with the BC Wildfire Service to ensure up to date information is provided to residents regarding wildfire activity as soon as it becomes available. Residents can sign up to receive email updates from the RDNO at www.rdno.ca/subscribe and select the Emergency Management topic.

White Rock Lake Wildfire (#K61884)

The White Rock Lake wildfire is now sized at an estimated 81,139 hectares. As a result of the current weather, fire activity in the area remains low. The BC Wildfire Service is continuing to work on suppression objectives on all flanks as well as reassessing objectives. Air support was active throughout the day yesterday (August 17) which supported ground crews on active wildfire areas. This aerial support will continue throughout the day today. Crews, equipment and aerial resources will continue to work on pre-established containment lines above communities along the eastern flank. Structure protection is being assess and applied where it is safe to do so.

The RDNO's current Evacuation Order is still in effect and residents are encouraged to stay up to date with current situations through their local government’s communication channels.

There are currently 263 wildland firefighters, 143 structural protection personnel, 16 helicopters, 17 danger tree assessors/ fallers, 57 pieces of heavy equipment along with the BC Wildfire Service Incident Management Team and additional support staff working on this fire.

This fire spans the boundaries of multiple regional districts, municipalities, and the Okanagan Indian Band. The affected jurisdictions will issue evacuation Alerts and Orders on the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service. Information for areas outside of the RDNO Electoral Area boundaries can be found with the local area authority as follows:

The Fires of Note webpage for White Rock Lake wildfire is a good resource for residents to stay up to date.

Bunting Road Wildfire (#K41561)

The Bunting Road wildfire is merged with the Tsuius Creek (K41384) wildfire, and the total size is now mapped at 4734 ha. Crews are continuing to mop up in areas of their planned ignition operations between established guards east of Mabel Lake, south of Torrent Creek and north of Mable Smyth Road. Heavy equipment is working in the north to establish an additional guard in the vicinity of Tsuius Creek.

On the west side, crews and heavy equipment have made significant progress securing this side of the fire, nearest to Mabel Lake. A machine guard was completed to protect structures along the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road.

The Evacuation Alert and Order for this fire remain in place and are unchanged since it was issued on July 26, 2021.

There are currently 16 firefighters, 14 pieces of heavy equipment, and the Shuswap Complex has 10 helicopters available should they be required.

The Mabel Lake Forest Service Road remains closed. Persons who drive into the active fire area create a safety hazard to themselves and the responders in this active worksite. Please respect the firefighting efforts and stay clear.

The Fires of Note webpage for the Bunting Road wildfire is a good resource for residents to stay up to date.

Winnifred Creek Wildfire (#K42042)

BC Wildfire Service has not reported any significant changes to this fire. This Evacuation Alert remains in effect and unchanged since it was issued on July 20. Please note that Provincial campgrounds and recreation sites are under the jurisdiction of the Government of British Columbia. Evacuation Alerts and Orders for those sites are issued by the Province. Those wishing to drive through or near this area are encouraged to visit DriveBC's website to check for closures before departing.