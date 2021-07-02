Structure Fire

Press release:

At approximately 3:13 Friday morning The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the house on the 700 block of Bay Ave.

The first arriving officer reported light smoke in the house.

A fire attack crew entered the rear of the home and found a large fire in the basement bedroom which was quickly extinguished. Fire was contained to the basement bedroom and closet. Unfortunately the fire melted a water line which flooded the basement. There was one occupant in the house at the time and was able to evacuate safely.

The cause of the fire has been deemed accidental.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit and a command unit including 17 personnel. RCMP, Fortis Electric and City Utilities were also on scene to assist.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind everyone to check your smoke alarms. They do save lives.

For more information, visit kelowna.ca/fire.