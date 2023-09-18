Structure Fire at 1740 Richter St

At approximately 8:45 pm on Saturday, our Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre received an alarm call followed by a 911 call for smoke in a hallway of an apartment building.

First arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from a single unit on the 3rd floor with water in the hallway. Upon opening the unit door there had been an obvious fire with 2 sprinkler activation. There was no fire extension to the rest of the building, however there was water damage to multiple units.

A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building.

There were no injuries to Firefighters or the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is not suspicious.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 ladder truck, 1 command unit, and a Deputy Chief, for a total of 20 KFD personnel.

RCMP, BCAS and ESS responded as well to assist the Fire Department.



The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms.

