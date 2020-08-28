Structure Fire in Kelowna

At 9:48 pm, Kelowna Fire Dispatch received a 911 call reporting smoke coming from a garage in the 300 block of Patterson Road in Kelowna.

On scene, the first arriving Officer confirmed a fire in the detached garage. The crews performed an offensive attack and quickly extinguished the fire.

Three Engines, a Command Unit, Rescue truck along with 15 fire personnel were on scene to fight the fire along with assistance from RCMP, BCAS.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and will be investigated tomorrow.

Having a family fire evacuation plan can save lives.