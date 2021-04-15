Structure Fire in Kelowna

At approximately 9:45 on Wednesday evening The Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a shed on fire at the rear of a residence in the 800 block of Coronation Ave.

The first arriving officer reported a fully involved shed with exposure to the house.

Crews quickly extinguished the shed fire but unfortunately the fire had extended into the attic of the house.

Crews started an aggressive attack on the attic fire through the interior and through the roof on the exterior of the structure and were able to confine and extinguish the attic fire.

The occupants of the house were notified of the fire by a neighbor and escaped unharmed prior to the arrival of the fire department.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, a rescue unit and a command unit including 17 personnel. RCMP, BCAS and Fortis were also on scene to assist.