Structure fire on 40th Avenue

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was called to a structure fire in a residential area this morning.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., firefighters received reports of a fire in a single-family home in the 3500-block of 40th Avenue. Upon arrival they found heavy smoke coming from a basement door. Firefighters entered the basement and extinguished the fire quickly, containing it to the interior of the structure. The basement sustained minor fire damage and there is smoke damage to the upper floor of the home.

All occupants of the home were outside when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported. Residents of the home will be displaced for a period of time and will be offered assistance through the Emergency Support Services (ESS) program if necessary.

BC Ambulance Service and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP also attended the scene. RCMP officers were released from the scene once the fire was extinguished. The cause of fire is under investigation.