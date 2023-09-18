Structure fire on Bastion Mountain contained by CSRD firefighters

A structure fire approximately two kilometres up the Forest Service Road on Bastion Mountain has been contained by Tappen Sunnybrae Fire Department members. The fire is not yet fully extinguished but Fire Chief Marc Zaichkowsky says the local firefighters have contained the blaze. The fire has not spread to the surrounding forest.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home was fully ablaze when crews arrived on the scene, and the residence will be a total loss. This fire is noted on the BC Wildfire Dashboard, however, as this was a structural fire that did not move into the forest, BC Wildfire has not had direct involvement.