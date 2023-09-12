Structure Fire on Felix Rd

At approximately 5 am this morning several calls were received by Kelowna Regional Fire Dispatch Centre for a garage on fire in the 1100 block of Felix Rd, with flames coming out of the roof.

First arriving crews were able to quickly knock the fire down with 2 hose lines, and contain it to the garage, with no extension to the house. A search was conducted to ensure all occupants were safely out of the building.

There were no injuries to Firefighters or the occupants of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 3 engines, 1 rescue unit, 1 safety unit, 1 command unit, and a Deputy Chief, for a total of 17 KFD personnel.

RCMP, BCAS, and Fortis Gas and Electric responded as well to assist the Fire Department.



The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to check their smoke alarms.

