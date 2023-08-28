Structure Fire on Pandosy St

At approximately 1:30am this morning the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a structure on fire in the 1800 block of Pandosy St.

The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from the structure and initiated a coordinated fire attack.

Everyone was confirmed out of the building, and damage was contained to one unit in a fourplex.

There were no injuries to Firefighters or the public. A smoke alarm alerted the resident to the fire.

The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 ladder truck, a command unit, a safety unit and a Deputy Chief for a total of 21 fire personnel.

The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to ensure they have a working smoke alarm.