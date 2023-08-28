Structure Fire on Pandosy St
At approximately 1:30am this morning the Kelowna Fire Department responded to a report of a structure on fire in the 1800 block of Pandosy St.
The initial arriving officer reported flames and smoke coming from the structure and initiated a coordinated fire attack.
Everyone was confirmed out of the building, and damage was contained to one unit in a fourplex.
There were no injuries to Firefighters or the public. A smoke alarm alerted the resident to the fire.
The Kelowna Fire Department responded with 4 engines, 1 ladder truck, a command unit, a safety unit and a Deputy Chief for a total of 21 fire personnel.
The Kelowna Fire Department would like to remind the public to ensure they have a working smoke alarm.
-
Kelowna RCMP looking to identify theft suspectsKelowna RCMP would like to identify two suspects that have broken into a condo complex on the 1100 block of Bernard Avenue at least three times in recent months stealing tens of thousands of dollars of goods.
-
Township of Spallumcheen give praise to Central Okanagan wildfire effortsThe Township of Spallumcheen Council would like to take this opportunity to commend the work of all those involved in fighting the wildfires in the Regional District Central Okanagan (RDCO).
-
BC Southern Interior Regional Ground Transportation Study ReleasedThe objectives of the Southern Interior Regional Ground Transportation Study were to identify existing ground passenger transportation services in the region, with a focus on the connections between Southern Interior BC communities and in rural areas not served by existing public transportation.
-
ICBC sharing safety tips as children head back to schoolAs children return to school soon, we're sharing important tips for drivers, parents and caregivers to help children get a safe start to the school year.
-
District Officially Launches Summerland Recreation Centre Referendum ProcessThe District of Summerland is kicking off a 10-week information sharing campaign for a referendum on the construction of a new Recreation Centre.
-
Additional properties identified for significant or full loss from McDougal Creek WildfireThe updated number of properties has increased from 181 to 189.
-
Wanted by police: Dean AmendtAmendt is wanted for three counts of breaching a release order and is believed to be in the North Okanagan.
-
Rutland Health Centre temporarily closed due to fireA restoration company is currently assessing the damage and Interior Health will provide an update on when the building can reopen.
-
Two more long-term care homes begin returning evacuees in Central OkanaganInterior Health has begun to support the return of long-term care residents to Glenmore Lodge in Kelowna and Lake Country Lodge.