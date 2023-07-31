Structure Protection being moved out of Lower East Adams Lake

In light of the fire situation in Osoyoos and fire growth on the Ross Moore Lake wildfire near Kamloops, the BC Wildfire Service has decided Structure Protection Units in the communities affected by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire will be redeployed starting this afternoon and evening, July 31.

BC Wildfire made the decision in consultation with their Fire Behaviour Specialists to assess weather and fire data. It has been determined the risk to structures in the Lower East Adams Lake area is reduced. Under current and forecasted conditions for the next five to seven days, the risk of the fire moving southward toward the community is low.

This equipment is being immediately redirected to the areas, like Osoyoos, where the fire threat to public safety and property is more imminent.



BC Wildfire now has complete plans for how to set up the structure protection equipment throughout the community. This means if the fire risks increase, the structure protection and mass water delivery systems could be rapidly redeployed in the Lower East Adams Lake communities.



The Shuswap Emergency Program has additional Structure Protection Units available to be staged in the area as needed.



While smoke plumes are becoming more prominent, the active burning is taking place more than six-kilometres north of any of the structures.



Fire growth continues to move north and west, which is not in the direction of the structures. Helicopter bucketing efforts have also helped to contain movement south down the valley, which is closest to populated areas.



Despite the hot and dry conditions, the southerly winds continue to push the fire away from the community. The fire has backed down the hill slightly but has not moved more than 100 metres per day, and that may be an overestimate for some recent days.



The BC Wildfire Service provides information regarding the Lower East Adams Lake Wildfire on its dashboard.