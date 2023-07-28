Structure Protection Units being set up as a precaution

Shuswap Emergency Program Update – July 28, 2023 – 12:30 PM

A mass water delivery system was moved into the communities affected by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire today, and that system will be set up and tested. This is in addition to the Structure Protection Units also on stand-by in the area.

The addition of these resources is not in response to any imminent threat to the community. The system takes time to set up, test, and reconfigure if necessary. Structure protection specialists are conducting advanced planning to be prepared if needed. This planning work can also be carried forward to be used in wildfire management planning in future years.

There has been no significant growth of the fire perimeter.

Due to cooler weather and previous helicopter bucketing efforts, there is no expectation of significantly increased fire behaviour today on the southern flank, which is closest to the residences.

There may be increased smoke from the northwestern/western flank as temperatures increase throughout today and this week.

This fire is still burning in steep terrain that is unsafe for ground crews. The BCWS Incident Management Team is working with Interfor to create a strategy for machine guards on the northwest to northeast flanks where feasible.

A Chinook and Kaman K-Max heavy-lift helicopters have been engaged in bucketing operations as needed to reduce fire behaviour on the southern and eastern flanks.

FireSmart personnel are continuing to assist residents in the Evacuation Alert area with assessing risk factors to their properties and how they can reduce those risks. Good examples are to mow your lawn, clean your gutters and remove combustible items away from your residence. More information is available on the CSRD’s website at the FireSmart in the CSRD page.