Strurc invited to Czechia World Junior Training Camp

PHOTO CREDIT STEVE DUNSMOOR

Czechia announced today the 27 players, including Kelowna Rockets forward Gabriel Szturc, who have earned an invitation to their selection camp ahead of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Szturc will depart for camp immediately and not be available for the last three Rockets games prior to the holiday break.

In August, he was a member of Czechia's 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship squad that advanced to the bronze medal game, where they fell 3-1 to Sweden.

Szturc, 19, currently sits second in team scoring with 37 points (10G, 27A) through 26 games this season.

The camp roster consists of three goalkeepers, nine defenders and fifteen forwards.

The 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship is set to take place Dec. 26, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023 in Moncton and Halifax. Four games will take place on Boxing Day, including Canada taking on Czechia at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

The Scotiabank Centre in Halifax will host Group A, featuring Canada, Sweden, Czechia, Germany and Austria. Avenir Centre in Moncton will see the United States, Finland, Switzerland, Slovakia and Latvia compete in Group B.