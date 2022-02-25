Stuart Park ice rink will soon close

It’s time to take the final few laps around the Stuart Park ice rink this weekend as outdoor skating at Stuart Park will end at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

“With spring just around the corner, it’s time to wrap skating at Stuart Park for another year,” said Steve Fagan, Arenas and Stadiums Supervisor. “We enjoyed seeing so many smiling faces on the rink this season and as always, we’re excited to bring it back next winter.”

Skate rentals will remain available on site until Monday.

Indoor public skating also wraps up for the season today at the Capital News Centre, however public skate times remain available at Memorial and Rutland Arenas. For more information about public skating times at indoor ice rinks, visit kelowna.ca/skating.