Stuart Park Outdoor Rink Closed Until Further Notice

Press release from the city of Kelowna on December 9, 2020:

Based on the latest direction from the Provincial health officer to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the outdoor skating rink at Stuart Park will remain closed at this time.

“This is certainly not how we wanted to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of skating at Stuart Park, but we recognize that these are extraordinary circumstances, and that public health and safety must come first," said Doug Nicholas, Sport and Event Services Manager. “We’ll continue to assess the situation and follow the advice and guidance of health officials and are hopeful that skating at Stuart Park will return this season.”



The holiday tree and festive lights located within Stuart Park will continue to be lit up throughout December and residents are welcome to visit the park. The only difference will be needing to lace up boots rather than ice skates. Park visitors are reminded to maintain safe distance from others while visiting public spaces.