Stuart Park outdoor rink opening early

Lace up your skates this weekend as we kick off another year of free skating at Stuart Park. Kelowna’s beloved outdoor rink will open earlier than expected with the official opening on Friday, Nov. 29, at 5 p.m.

“The conditions have been cooperating and our crews have been working hard to get the rink ready a few days early this year,” said Steve Fagan, Arena and Stadiums Supervisor. “We wanted to make sure the rink was ready for the lighting of the holiday tree at Stuart Park on Sunday and that residents could enjoy the full experience of the park this weekend.”

The rink will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until late February.

A still-image webcam is set up at the rink so skaters can check ice conditions or see if the rink is closed for maintenance before they head down to the park. The webcam feed is updated every few minutes and is already live so residents can view the ice making process ahead of opening day.

Skates, helmets and EZ bars will be available to rent on-site daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the skating season, except for a 6 p.m. closure on Christmas Eve and full closure on Christmas Day. Skaters are asked to abide by the rink regulations posted on surrounding signs and helmets are recommended.

Skaters can warm up by the firepit which will be operational from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily. A concession will also be available on site.

In addition to the outdoor rink at Stuart Park, the Capital News Centre, Memorial Arena and Rutland Arena also have other indoor public skating times.

Visit kelowna.ca/skating for more information about public skating times at Kelowna’s ice rinks or check out kelowna.ca/recreation to find skating programs and other recreation opportunities in Kelowna.