Stubborn house fire in West Kelowna

At 130 am this morning, WKFR was called to a reported house on fire in the 2400 block of Thacker Drive in West Kelowna.

First arriving crews reported that the cedar shake roof of the house was on fire, and was growing rapidly. Crews immediately hit the fire with the deck gun from Engine 32, then stretched hand lines into, and around, the home to extinguish the fire. The fire was deep seated in the roof structure and proved difficult to fully extinguish. However, crews were able to pull the ceilings and get sufficient volumes of water into the roof spaces to knock the fire down and save the rest of the home. That said, the home also suffered significant water damage, in addition to a burnt and partially collapsed roof.

The homeowner was in the house at the time of the fire, and was woken by a good Samaritan who saw the flames and pounded on the door alerting the resident inside. There were no injuries to the resident or the pets, and the house is insured.

WKFR responded with four Engines, a Command Unit and a Safety. BC Ambulance, the RCMP and Fortis were also in attendance.

The fire is not suspicious and is currently under investigation. Initial findings suggest that the fire may have been caused by a wood stove.