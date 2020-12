Fortunately, a little alone time for a Vernon couple didn't turn tragic.

Saturday night at around 7:30 pm, RCMP received a call from a man that he and his wife had gotten stuck on a rural service road east of Kelowna.

The man stated that his cellphone was about to die and they were extremely cold.

Officers responded by walking about a kilometre, finding the couple in the vehicle and then hiked back with them to safety.