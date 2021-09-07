Students are back

In the next few days, the streets will again be full of backpack laden students walking, driving, biking and busing to schools, colleges and universities.

As students prepare to head back to school, the Regional Kelowna RCMP are reminding everyone of a few safety tips.

TIPS FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS:

Plan a safe route to school;

Cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals;

Establish a pickup plan;

Walk with a parent or a buddy if possible;

Pay attention to your surroundings.

TIPS FOR DRIVERS

Slow Down!

Remember school zones will be in effect again

Watch for pedestrians