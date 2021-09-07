Students are back
In the next few days, the streets will again be full of backpack laden students walking, driving, biking and busing to schools, colleges and universities.
As students prepare to head back to school, the Regional Kelowna RCMP are reminding everyone of a few safety tips.
TIPS FOR PARENTS AND STUDENTS:
- Plan a safe route to school;
- Cross at designated crosswalks and use available traffic signals;
- Establish a pickup plan;
- Walk with a parent or a buddy if possible;
- Pay attention to your surroundings.
TIPS FOR DRIVERS
- Slow Down!
- Remember school zones will be in effect again
- Watch for pedestrians
We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely, Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Traffic Service Unit.
Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year.