Studio 9 Finding Ways to Celebrate Nurses for National Nurses' Week

Society CEO with Studio 9 Michael Guzzi says they usually take this week, Nurses' Week, every year to celebrate the hardworking people in healthcare.

Guzzi says they often go into hospitals to nurses’ stations to perform skits or sing, but this year has had to look a little different.

“The students though are sitting there going, well we palnned to do this since the beginning of the year, so they wrote their poems to the nurses and they're being delivered to them directly by the spiritual director at KGH.”

Guzzi mentioned the students were ecstatic to still have an opportunity to celebrate local nurses.

National Nurses' Week runs May 11th to 17th.