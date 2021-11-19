Kelowna RCMP again partnering with the Salvation Army for the “Stuff the Cruiser Toy Drive” to ensure that every child has a present this holiday season.

This is the second year the Kelowna RCMP Detachment has partnered with the Salvation Army to change the lives of families who have come into hard times. Last year, 710 toys were collected as well as $1,227 was raised for Salvation Army Christmas programs.

From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday November 27th, 2021, volunteers with the Kelowna RCMP and the Salvation Army will be standing by in the north parking lot of the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 1190 Richter Street as well as the Toys-R-Us at 2020 Harvey Avenue to collect new, unwrapped toys for children 0-12. We are grateful for all the toys donated, but please don’t forget about the tweens and babies.

Like last year, this year’s event has been designed with social distancing and safety in mind. There will be bins set up where donations can be dropped off and our masked volunteers will be there to assist.

“This year we have been presented with the challenges of the pandemic, but we still need your help to bring smiles to children’s faces on Christmas morning,” said Supt. Triance, Officer in Charge of the Kelowna RCMP.