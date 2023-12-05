Submissions Now Open to 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit

The call for artists to apply to participate in the 2024 Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibit is now open. Each year seven sculptures are set up on display along the Okanagan Lake waterfront or downtown, plus a larger feature sculpture mounted at the Front Street roundabout near the Penticton Art Gallery. The sculptures are owned by the artists and leased by the City of Penticton for one year.

“We always look forward to the applications we receive and unveiling the completed works to the community each spring. Artists from across the province share their work as part of this exhibit, bringing a unique vibrancy to our community that so many enjoy,” says Kelsey Johnson, Manager of Recreation, Arts and Culture.

The deadline for submissions is Sunday, December 31, 2023, and a jury made of members of community representatives will select the finalists. The Penticton Public Sculpture Exhibition was established in 2016, designed to showcase sculptures at high-profile outdoor locations.

The existing sculptures by eight B.C. artists will remain in place until April 2024. For more information and to apply online, visit penticton.ca/publicart.