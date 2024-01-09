Successful book recycling pilot leads to permanent program: RDCO

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is extending its book recycling program for 2024 after a successful eight-month trial. The book recycling program offers Central Okanagan residents a convenient way to recycle their old, out of date and damaged books.

The RDCO launched the trial program last spring after finding residents were tossing books into their curbside recycling carts, material Recycle BC does not allow. Books improperly placed in recycling carts count toward the region’s overall contamination rates, which has led to significant surcharges in the past.

The pilot launched in mid-April and diverted over 40,000 kg of books from the landfill. Due to its success, the program will now continue for 2024.

“Residents continue to make effective use of this program so that books don’t end up in curbside recycling carts, or unnecessarily at the landfill. Working together toward reducing our overall contamination rates is a win all round,” says Cynthia Coates, Supervisor of Solid Waste Services with the RDCO.

The book recycling program partners with the Okanagan Regional Library, at select participating locations, as well as Planet Earth Recycling that manages the pickup and recycling portion of the program.

If books are damaged or outdated (more than 5 years old), they can be added to book bins at any of the following Okanagan Regional Library branches:

Downtown Kelowna Library branch on Ellis Street

Mission Library in the Capital News Centre

Rutland Library in Plaza 33

West Kelowna Library

Lake Country Municipal Hall next to Library

Peachland Library

All the books collected get a final thorough sort, and good books are gleaned and resold. The rest have the bindings cut off and the paper is recycled.

Looking to donate useable books? Regional Library Friends of the Library, used book retailers, charities and thrift stores accept gently used books.

To find out more about the book recycling project, visit rdco.com/recycle or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office at 250-469-6250.