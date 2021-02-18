Successful Landing on Mars

NASA's rover "Perserverance" has touched down on Mars.

Dr. Cassandra Marion with the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum says the rover was on a seven month trip before landing.

"The over arching goals are to search for...traces of ancient life on Mars and to, when we find possible evidence of that, we're going to collect samples, cash them and for our future mission to collect those samples and bring them back to earth."

Marion says Mars is our best chance of discovering if life ever existed on another planet.

"It's going to spend about two Earth years, that's one Mars year, investigating the place where it landed, travelling around. Every single day we're going to learn a little bit more about the geology of that region."

The six-wheeled Perseverance hurtled through the thin, orange atmosphere and settled onto the surface today in the mission's riskiest manoeuvr yet.