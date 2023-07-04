Summer capital projects underway in West Kelowna

Watch for construction of several summer capital projects beginning this month with additional projects starting in August.

City crews and contractors will begin construction to extend sidewalks and bike lanes, improve drainage, upgrade sanitary sewer and complete flood mitigation work to protect infrastructure.

Projects scheduled to start this summer include:

Active transportation upgrades on Old Okanagan Highway, which includes 300 metres of additional sidewalks, bike lanes and drainage improvements from Dobbin Road to Ingram Road.

Channel improvements in McDougall Creek, near Shannon Lake Road, to complete restoration work and increase the capacity of the creek.

Culvert upgrades near Inverness Road in Glenrosa to improve stormwater drainage and mitigate flood risks.

Flood mitigation work in Rock Ridge Park in West Kelowna Estates, which includes reconstruction of degraded channel bed and banks.

Lift station upgrades on Stevens and Sunnyside Roads to meet existing and future demands. Lift stations are essential to moving wastewater to higher elevations and for efficient collection of wastewater.

Micro-surfacing of East Boundary Road to lengthen the useful life of the pavement.

Construction of the Boucherie Multi-use Pathway remains ongoing and the City thanks motorists for their patience adhering to the existing traffic control in place through the fall.

Invest in Infrastructure remains one of four pillars of Council’s 2022-2026 Strategic Priorities, which focuses on building, improving and maintaining quality infrastructure and supports Council’s mission to plan for the future while taking care of today.

Later this summer, the City will provide an update on fall projects, including the Road Rehabilitation Program and drainage improvements in the Green Bay neighbourhood