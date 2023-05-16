Summer closure for portion of Bernard Avenue to begin this weekend

Sunny patios will begin to extend out into the street as part of an early start to the Meet me on Bernard program this long weekend. Starting Friday, May 19, Bernard Avenue between Abbott and Water Street will become an open pedestrian corridor until September 4. Learn more at meetmeonbernard.com.

To accommodate the summer-wide initiative, the 200 block of Bernard will be closed to motorists starting at 6 a.m. on Thursday, May 18. Water Street will remain open to vehicle traffic, as will Lawrence Avenue where it intersects with Abbott as a left turn only. Motorists are advised to watch for pedestrians and cyclists when crossing Bernard.

May 18: Initial closure of Bernard Avenue (200 block) from Abbott to Water Street for set-up. All businesses will remain open during set-up.

July 1: Meet Me on Bernard opens to the public with an additional block (300 block) opening to pedestrians and cyclists.

September 5: The 200 and 300 blocks of Bernard Avenue remain closed for tear down.

September 7: Bernard Avenue reopens to regular vehicle traffic by the end of day.

Parking will be limited in the 300 block to accommodate extended patios. Signage will be in place. Temporary accessible parking stalls will be in place on cross streets near Bernard Avenue for motorists’ convenience. There will also be designated PayByPhone 15-minute pick-up and drop-off zones along Abbott and Mill Streets. Nightly, from 9 p.m. to midnight, these loading zones will serve as taxi areas.

Bernard Avenue is within walking distance of several parkades in Downtown Kelowna, including the Library Parkade (1360 Ellis), Memorial Parkade (1420 Ellis) and Chapman Parkade (345 Lawrence). All three provide short- and long-term parking options. To view real-time availability, visit kelowna.ca/parking.

Meet me on Bernard is a collaborative initiative promoting vibrancy and connection in the downtown core, learn more at meetmeonbernard.com.