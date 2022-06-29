Summer CounterAttack Roadblocks Underway

With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, ICBC and police are asking drivers to plan ahead to get home safely if their summer activities involve alcohol.

Every year on average, 65 people are killed in crashes involving impaired driving*, with 40 per cent of those fatalities occurring during summer months alone.**

Police will be ramping up enforcement beginning this weekend, looking for impaired drivers at CounterAttack roadchecks set up throughout the province.

Crashes involving impaired driving are preventable. No matter where you are this summer: if you plan to drink, don't drive – arrange a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare, or take transit.

ICBC has led impaired driving education campaigns and funded CounterAttack enhanced police enforcement for over 40 years. Learn more facts and tips in ICBC's infographic.