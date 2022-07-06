iHeartRadio

Summer Fair at Fintry Estate

Fintry Estate

Summer Fair at Fintry                                             

Friends of Fintry                                                                         

July 6, 2022

Event: Sunday, July 10

Take a wee drive to sample a dram of Scotland this Sunday.

The Friends of Fintry are hosting their annual Summer Fair at the Fintry Estate off Westside Road and would love you to join the party. They’ve lined up entertainers like Kilt 45, the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band and the Kalamalka Highlanders pipe band.

When you’re not clapping along, you can tour one of the grandest heritage mansions in the Valley, check out the vendors’ booths, get the little ones active in the kids’ area, and enjoy food and ice cream.

Tours of the sumptuous Manor House, built by the Scottish laird James Dun-Waters in the early 1900s, are memorable. Gates to the grounds are open from 10 to 4. Dogs on leash are welcome. Entry is by donation and free for kids and society members.

