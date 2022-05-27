Summer Long Closure for Kelowna Road

Starting Tuesday, May 31, until the end of October, Appaloosa Road will be closed for work related to development. Work includes utility upgrades and electrical work along with curb and asphalt improvements.

Appaloosa Road will be closed in both directions between Arab Road and Academy Way. A new road, Palomino Road, will also be constructed between Arab and Academy, parallel to Appaloosa. The developer will work to maintain access to resident’s properties during construction and will inform if any access is limited as the project progresses.

Please obey traffic control and detour routes as posted. Every effort shall be made to minimize disruptions during construction. Patience and cooperation of motorists during this work is appreciated.

Know before you go by visiting Kelowna.ca/roadreport to learn about other projects occurring around the City.