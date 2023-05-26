Summer recreation guide released for City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna’s 2023 Summer Rec Guide is full of events, programs, and activities for everyone to enjoy!

Check out the free, Parks Play Days program or take in the tunes at Music in the Park at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre. Registration for City of West Kelowna programming opens on Monday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m.

Visit westkelownacity.ca/recguide to learn more and find the program for you.

New summer camps and programs offered this year:

Farm Camp at Jackalope Farms – Page 32

Multi-Sport and soccer/t-ball for preschoolers and kids – Pages 33, 34 and 38

Outdoor volleyball league – Page 39

Lakeside yoga – Page 39

Morning and afternoon camps at Lakeview Heights Community Hall – Pages 35-38

Find more program and schedule information on these popular pages:

Johnson Bentley Memorial Aquatic Centre (JBMAC) programs – starting on Page 10

Free activity ideas for summer – Page 40

Public pickleball court schedule – Page 44

Westside Senior’s Centre – Pages 54 and 55

Westside Youth Centre – Page 66

Register for swimming lessons at JBMAC starting Wednesday, June 21 at 6:00 a.m. Find more information about JBMAC registration beginning on Page 13.

Park Play Days

Free Parks Play Days take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at various West Kelowna parks every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday now until Aug. 31. Learn more about this popular, casual, drop-in program for children, ages two to eight years old at westkelownacity.ca/parkplaydays.

Music in the Park

Enjoy free Friday night concerts from June 23 – Aug. 25. For the full list of this year’s performers, visit westkelownacity.ca/musicinthepark and subscribe for news and alerts at westkelownacity.ca/subscribe.

Share your ideas with the city

West Kelowna Recreation and Culture strives to offer programming for people of all ages and abilities and to ensure that our programs and activities are evolving and serving our community well. If you have program ideas, email recreation@westkelownacity.ca or call 778-797-8800.