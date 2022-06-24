Summer season arrives at SilverStar

Despite the cool spring, SilverStar Mountain resort says they are thrilled to announce 85% per cent of the downhill bike trails ready for opening day.

"We've got new trails, new events, and new adventures this summer, and we're so excited to share all the new excitement with our guests," said Chantelle Deacon, communications manager. "It's going to be another awesome season up here on the mountain and we are kicking it all off with a jam-packed weekend of fun."



Opening weekend schedule:

Friday, June 24:

Lifts Open at 10am

Skills Competitions in the village at 1pm

3 Outdoor Patios will be open

Eurobungy and Gondola are open!

Extended Play is on until 7:30pm

Saturday, June 25: